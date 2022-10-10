New Delhi: The second-string Indian team would look for some stability from its openers as the hosts aim to punch above their weight and seal a memorable series victory against South Africa in the third and final ODI here on Tuesday. After going down narrowly in the series-opener, the might of the Indian white-ball depth was in full display as the hosts won the second ODI comfortably to level the three-match series 1-1.Also Read - India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory. List of Roads to Avoid on Oct 11

Do you wish to watch the match inside the stadium? Here's how you can book the tickets online.

Once you reach the page, navigate through to book as many as 10 tickets online in a particular stand.

There is absolutely no doubt that the decider which is supposed to be played on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be humdinger of a contest. There are concerns on whether the match will take place or not due to incessant rain in Delhi but there is a good chances that the enounter will take place as the weather might get clear eventually.

Squads:

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen