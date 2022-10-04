IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: It may be an inconsequential game on paper, but Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup when the two teams meet in the final game of the three-match series here on Tuesday. Since their early exit from the T20 World Cup 12 months ago, the Indian batting has come a long way and looks formidable ahead of the next edition beginning later this month. The majority of the batters remain the same from the UAE edition but it is the drastic change in approach which has made the difference.Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20I Match at Holkar Stadium, Indore 7 PM IST October 4, Tuesday

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I online and on tv in India

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Start in India?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 3rd T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Squads

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi.



