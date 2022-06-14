The run-up to India’s five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men’s T20I cricket.Also Read - IND vs SA Dream 11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I Match : South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium, 7 PM IST June 14, Tuesday

But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 1st T20I

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Start in India?

The 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa will kickstart at 7 PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 3rd T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi