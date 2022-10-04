New Delhi: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, in an interesting set of points, almost ran out South African batter Tristan Stubbs on the non-striker’s end. The incident happened in the 16th over as Tristan Stubbs was backing up too far. Stubbs, who was batting well, was way outside the non-striker’s end and Chahar just let him go with a warning.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Rohit Departs, India Rocked Early In Chase

In the end, it all went in the right spirit as both Chahar and Stubbs started smiling. Check out the video here:

And here comes Deepak Chahar of India too Awesome Sportsman Game That’s Called “Gentleman’s Game” English Fans!pic.twitter.com/pij3Kfw2EY https://t.co/klI7XlLLn4 — Sachiin Ramdas Suryavanshi (@sachiinv7) October 4, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against South Africa in the third and final T20I of the three match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

India, who are leading the series made three changes in their side as Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Md Siraj came in place of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh for this match.

“We’re going to field first. It’s a very high scoring ground, I feel the pitch won’t change a lot so it’s nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Kohli and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We’ve got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in,” said Rohit at the toss.