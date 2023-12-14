Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Will Gaikwad RETURN?
live

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Will Gaikwad RETURN?

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I Updates: Team India will strive hard to end the series with a 1-1 draw following their 5-wicket loss in the 2nd T20I.

Updated: December 14, 2023 8:14 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I live score, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I live cricket score, Ind vs SA live updates, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I score live, Ind vs SA scorecard, Ind vs SA live scorecard, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming, Ind vs SA 3rd T20I free live streaming, Ind vs SA live, Ind vs SA score streaming, Durban, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live score, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live cricket score, India vs South Africa 3rd T20I, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Cricket News
South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE SCORE | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After getting blown away by the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha by 5 wickets via DLS method it’s now or never for Men in Blue to end the series with a draw at Johannesburg Wanderers Stadium on Thursday in the third and final T20I of the series.

Trending Now

South Africa Squad: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Donovan Ferreira.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Live Updates

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:10 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Johannesburg traditionally happens to be a batting paradise and hence we are expecting a high-scoring encounter.

  • Dec 14, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: There are talks that Ruturaj Gaikwad may return to the XI. If he comes in, then that would boost India’s batting department.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:54 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: The best part about today’s match is that there are no chances of rain at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

  • Dec 14, 2023 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the upcoming T20I between India and South Africa at Johannesburg. This is the third and the final T20I and India would like to win it and level the series.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.