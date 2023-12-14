Home

LIVE UPDATES – Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Will Gaikwad RETURN?

South Africa vs India, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I Updates: Team India will strive hard to end the series with a 1-1 draw following their 5-wicket loss in the 2nd T20I.

LIVE SCORE | Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: After getting blown away by the Proteas in the 2nd T20I in Gqeberha by 5 wickets via DLS method it’s now or never for Men in Blue to end the series with a draw at Johannesburg Wanderers Stadium on Thursday in the third and final T20I of the series.

South Africa Squad: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Ottniel Baartman, Donovan Ferreira.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

