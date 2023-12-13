Home

Sports

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Cricket Match Online And On TV For FREE

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Free Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I online and on TV for free in India.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on December 14. Proteas are leading the series 1-0 and it is a must-win game for India to avoid a series loss as the first game was washed out due to rain. India would like a better performance from both their batters and bowlers in this match. The youngsters need to perform well as this match can very well be their audition for the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I in India

You may like to read

What time is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday (December 14) from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match going to be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Where can I watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match on TV?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

Live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be available on the Disney plus Hotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.