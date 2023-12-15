Home

Sports

Rahul Dravid ANGRY After Shubman Gill Pays Price For Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Wrong DRS Judgement at Johannesburg – WATCH

Rahul Dravid ANGRY After Shubman Gill Pays Price For Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Wrong DRS Judgement at Johannesburg – WATCH

Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Jaiswal, who was standing at the non-striker's end, got a clear view of what had happened and could have advised Gill to opt for the DRS.

Rahul Dravid ANGRY (Image: X Screengrab)

Johannesburg: India coach Rahul Dravid is one of the most coolest, calmest cricketers to have ever played the game. And hence to see him miffed is a rarity. But on Thursday, Dravid lost his cool after Shubman Gill paid the price for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s DRS blooper. Jaiswal, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, got a clear view of what had happened and could have advised Gill to opt for the DRS. The ball pitched in line of the stumps and its impact was spot on too, but the ball tracker showed that it would have missed the leg stump.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.