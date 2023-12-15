By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rahul Dravid ANGRY After Shubman Gill Pays Price For Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Wrong DRS Judgement at Johannesburg – WATCH
Ind vs SA, 3rd T20I: Jaiswal, who was standing at the non-striker's end, got a clear view of what had happened and could have advised Gill to opt for the DRS.
Johannesburg: India coach Rahul Dravid is one of the most coolest, calmest cricketers to have ever played the game. And hence to see him miffed is a rarity. But on Thursday, Dravid lost his cool after Shubman Gill paid the price for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s DRS blooper. Jaiswal, who was standing at the non-striker’s end, got a clear view of what had happened and could have advised Gill to opt for the DRS. The ball pitched in line of the stumps and its impact was spot on too, but the ball tracker showed that it would have missed the leg stump.
— Cricket Videos (@cricketvid123) December 14, 2023
