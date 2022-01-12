Cape Town: One of India’s finest cricketers, Rahul Dravid, turned 49 on Tuesday. While there was a Test going on at the Newlands, the team had to wait till the end of the day to finally take some time out to celebrate coach Dravid’s birthday. India pacer Mohammed Shami shared a few pictures on his social media handles and the pictures soon went viral.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Uses Roger Federer's Example to Explain What Virat Kohli is Missing Out on

While fans are wishing Dravid on the post, others are curious to know where is the Indian captain. Virat Kohli is not present in the pictures and hence fans want to know where is he. It is possible that Kohli was with his family celebrating his daughter, Vamika’s birthday. Vamika turned an-year-old on Tuesday. Also Read - Ind vs SA, 3rd Test: Game is in the Balance, Batters Will Have to Grind: Kagiso Rabada

Here are the pictures of Dravid’s birthday celebration: Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | India vs South Africa Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Bumrah Removes Elgar After Kohli Shines For India

Birthday wishes to our very own Head Coach Rahul Dravid Here’s to many more smiles in the future #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2VsrBTs4mJ — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 11, 2022

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s absence:

Party in absence of Kohli!!!!! Kuch tu mamla hai @MdShami11 sahab. — Sameer Khanday (@SameerKhanday16) January 11, 2022

Virat kaha h?

79 maar diye to room pe pehle chala gaya? — Manish Thakur (@manisharjun77) January 11, 2022

Kohli kaha hai ,,, — Sunny (@FunnySu92140734) January 11, 2022

Where is Virat Kohli ? ? — Ramjas kukana makrana 🇮🇳 (@Ramjas__kukana) January 12, 2022

Where is captain..? — Anupam Pandey (@anup_am8) January 11, 2022