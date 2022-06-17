Rajkot: India need to continue the winning momentum as they will take on South Africa in the penultimate T20 International of the five-match series. South Africa are already two up in the series as they won the first and second games by seven and four wickets. The team needs just one more victory from the remaining two games to clinch the series. Meanwhile, after a poor start, the Men in Blue finally showed a dominating performance in their last gameAlso Read - IND vs SA 4th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, 7 PM IST June 17, Friday

Here are the details of When and Where to Watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I Also Read - IND vs SA: Dinesh Karthik Opens up on India Comeback, Says For Three Years, I've Been Looking From Outside

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I on TV?

You can watch India vs South Africa T20I series 2022 on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels. Also Read - IND vs SA: Anrich Nortje Opens Up on Comparisons With Umran Malk, Says Not Bothered About Who's Fastest

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I online?

You can watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2022 online on Disney+ Hotstar.

When Will India vs South Africa 4th T20I Start in India?

The 4th T20I match between India and South Africa will kick-start at 7 PM IST.

Where is India vs South Africa’s 4th T20I being played?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.