IND vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Tour of India, 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today's Match Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, 7 PM IST June 17, Thursday. After a superb all-round show, India managed to win the third T20I of the five-match series against South Africa with ease and a considerable margin of 48 runs to stay alive in the contest. Now, heading into the fourth match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Rishabh Pant's men need to bring out their best once again and win the match to ensure that the series goes to the final game. On the other hand, South Africa would be hugely disappointed at the performance they dished out at Visakhapatnam. They not only lost the match by a considerable margin but were also bowled out miserably. Given their pedigree for a fight, it is inevitable that the Proteas will be back with more determination to win this game and pocket yet another T20I series against India in India.

TOSS – The South Africa Tour of India 2022 4thT20I toss between India vs South Africa will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – June 17, 7 PM IST.

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

IND vs SA My Dream 11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.