Rajkot: After a win by 48 runs in Visakhapatnam saved them from conceding the series early, India will be seeking to equalize the series score against South Africa in the five-match affair when both teams take the field at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Friday.

The match at Visakhapatnam 48 hours ago had everything India needed, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan creating a whirlwind 97-run stand to set up Ind'a's base for a challenging 179/5. The bowlers, who were off-colour in the first two matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, came to the party as Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal took four and three wickets respectively to bowl out South Africa for 131.

While hoping to win the match, India would want for captain Rishabh Pant and top-order batter Shreyas Iyer to get some big runs. Pant provided for some thrilling shots in Delhi but a pattern has emerged from his dismissals: — getting out thrice to balls wide of off-stump and giving catches to fielders in deep on the off-side. With the Proteas bowlers bowling away from his favoured hitting arc, Pant has to find solutions and get back to his best.

Full Squads:

India: Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs.