Ind vs SA 4th T20I Build-up Updates, Rajkot

After a superb all-round show, India managed to win the third T20I of the five-match series against South Africa with ease and a considerable margin of 48 runs to stay alive in the contest. Now, heading into the fourth match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Rishabh Pant’s men need to bring out their best once again and win the match to ensure that the series goes to the final game.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 4th T20 Cricket Score: Hosts Up Against Proteas In Another Must-win Game

Possible XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal. Also Read - IND vs SA 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I Match Live On TV And Online