New Delhi: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that batting form of the India captain Rishabh Pant is a problem ahead of the 5th and final T20 against South Africa. The 44-year-old commentator on his official Youtube channel talked about how there are a lot of wicketkeeping options in the playing XI and when KL Rahul will comeback, it will be difficult for Ishan Kishan to keep his place who is doing really well at the moment.Also Read - India vs South Africa 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Score: Men in Blue and Proteas Set For an Epic Series Finale

Chopra said,”There is one problem, that is about Rishabh Pant. What about Pant’s form because the Indian team has plenty of wicketkeeping options now. Ishan Kishan is doing well up the order although he might also not have a place in the XI when Rahul comes back.” Also Read - IND vs SA 5th T20, Bengaluru Weather Updates: Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport

He also said that Rahul being a keeper himself can provide a lot of flexibility in the batting order. Also Read - IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7 PM IST June 19, Sunday

“Rahul himself is a keeper, he gives you a lot of versatility. The gun form Dinesh Karthik is in, he is also a keeper, but he is playing as a batter. Rishabh Pant, who is the captain of the team at the moment, he is the keeper, so you have got four choices.” added Chopra.

He also talked about Pant not being able to come out of the trap opposition sets for him. Former India cricketer said,”India’s best batters being seen in T20s at the moment are all keepers. It’s an interesting position to be in. More than Rishabh Pant’s form, he is not able to give an answer to the game plan against him, that’s the big question because they are continuously bowling outside off stump and he is getting stuck.”

After a useful cameo in New Delhi, captain Rishabh Pant has failed to bring out the fireworks which he can produce and has fallen to wide of off-stump trap all the time in the series.

Though his bowling changes and captaincy picks have been nice, Pant the batter coming to his best batting self in the venue where he made his T20I debut in 2017 will fill the last missing piece in India’s batting puzzle.