New Delhi: India will lock horns against South Africa in the do-or-die clash on 5 matches T20I series. Rishabh Pant-led India made the string comeback against South Africa in last 2 T20Is.

Meanwhile, the South Africans will hope they can regain the form of the first two matches, with their middle order in desperate need of clicking to earn an overseas series win. However, with captain Temba Bavuma appearing to be injured and having retired hurt in the previous innings, it might be a tall order.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs South Africa fifth T20I Match:

Where is the 5th T20I between India and South Africa being played?

The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When does the 5th T20I between India and South Africa start?

The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday June 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 5th T20I between India and South Africa?

The 5th T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to catch the live streaming of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa?

The live streaming of the 5th T20I between India and South Africa will be available on Hotstar.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma©, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi