IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints

IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Tour of India 2022 T20I Fantasy Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain – India vs South Africa, Playing 11s For Today’s Match M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 7 PM IST June 19, Sunday. A lot of grey areas are yet to be addressed but a young Indian team, with an admirable collective temperament, will start as favourite in the series-deciding fifth T20 International against South Africa here on Sunday. In a space of eight days, this Indian team has played four games. It fielded an identical XI, which is in sync with Rahul Dravid’s “school of continuity”, seen the nadir in the first two games, only to break its own record of highest margin of victories over the Proteas — by 47 runs in the third game and by 82 runs in the fourth. With Dinesh Karthik doing exactly what is expected of him and Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan also hitting the straps, the Indian fans would want to see Yuzvendra Chahal perform a trick or two at his IPL home ground in a match that matters the most. Therefore, when the teams step out on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium turf, the side that looked jaded and overcooked in the first two games will start as overwhelming favourites as the South Africans have already lost the plot. Here is the South Africa Tour of India, 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SA 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SA 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SA 5th T20I Playing 11s South Africa Tour of India, 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction India vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa Tour of India, 2022.Also Read - IND vs SA 5th T20I 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 5th T20I Match Live On TV And Online

Time – June 19, 7 PM IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

IND vs SA My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rassie van der-Dussen, Shreyas Iyer (C)

All-rounders – Dwaine Pretorius , Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal(VC), Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma©, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi