Cuttack: One of the key takeaways from the first T20I at Delhi versus South Africa was Ishan Kishan. The young opener smashed 76 off 48 balls to provide India the launchpad for the final onslaught. Despite getting more than 200, India lost the match. Former India opener Aakash Chopra hailed Kishan's knock in the opener but said if he has to get into the T20 WC squad then it is just the tip of the iceberg and he has a mountain to climb.

Chopra said on Star Sports: "To begin with, the T20 World Cup is way too far away for this innings to have a significant impact with regards to his selection. In my opinion, it's a good start but it's just a start, just the tip of the iceberg, you need to create a mountain if you really want to go that far."

Claiming that he loved the way Kishan batted, Chopra reckoned the T20 WC is too far away.

“Yes, he has been brilliant, he actually took the attack to the opposition. I loved the way he batted on a seemingly difficult pitch after not starting that fluently but then there are far too many games and the World Cup is too far away,” he added.

Chopra also asked him to continue if he gets a start and not squander it away. He concluded: “Personally, I wouldn’t say anything to him. He has batted beautifully in the first game itself. It’s a five-match series, make the most of it, once you get the start, make it count.”