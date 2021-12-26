New Delhi: Former opener Aakash Chopra suggested that Shreyas Iyer or Hanuma Vihari should get the chance to feature in the playing 11 ahead of former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane if the Indian team intends to go for six batters in the boxing day Test against South Africa.Also Read - SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints South Africa vs India 1st Test: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa Test, Injury And Team News of Match at SuperSport, Centurion at 1.30 PM IST December 26 Sunday

Rahane has been going through a bad patch with the bat since his MCG test hundred which turned the fortunes of a faltering Indian batting line up. The recently concluded series against New Zealand, Iyer came out all guns blazing as he scored his debut century in Kanpur. Vihari, has also been in top form, with three half centuries against South Africa A in Bloemfontein. Also Read - Ashes 2021: Shane Warne Reckons Stuart Broad Should Have Played Ahead Of Ollie Robinson In 3rd Test

“The biggest question for the Indian team is how many batters to play. I will not play Rahane even if you play six batters. I am going with Hanuma Vihari because you had sent him to South Africa, just to get some form and to get acclimatized, and he scored runs,” Aakash Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 1st Test in India: When and Where to Watch IND vs SA Live Stream Cricket Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

“You gave Shreyas Iyer a debut and he made a century and a fifty and consolidated his position. Rahane, of course, is the senior guy but he is no longer the vice-captain. I would like to play six batters, and I would like to play Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari,” Chopra added.

Aakash Chopra also put out his playing XI for the boxing day test match against the Proteas.

“In my opinion, the team should be Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, three fast bowlers – Shami, Bumrah and Siraj.

Chopra insisted that Shardul Thakur would be an ideal pick for the Centurion test against South Africa along with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin.