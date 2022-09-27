New Delhi: India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the most followed cricketers in the world. His popularity is second to none as his fans adore him for his performances over the years. Ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, his fans have made a grand flex in front of the Greenfield stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.Also Read - Ind vs SA: Not Sanju Samson; Fans Make Virat Kohli's MASSIVE Cutout in Trivandrum Ahead of 1st T20I vs South Africa | Pics

Just before Rohit Sharma, it was Virat Kohli who grand flex got viral. Cricket fans in the southern part of India, have a particular way of showering affection on their heroes whether they are politicians, cricketers or actors.

Check out the picture here:

Massive flex of Rohit Sharma in front of the Greenfield stadium pic.twitter.com/S5fkg5v5oj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2022

In last year’s T20 World Cup, India had an all-right top four in Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, which made life simple for a Shaheen Shah Afridi to dismantle them. In their next must-win game against New Zealand, India had reshuffled their top-order, getting Ishan Kishan to open alongside Rahul, a move which backfired spectacularly as the batting never got going against a tight Blackcaps bowling attack.

Though India tried to get Kishan open the batting against West Indies and Sri Lanka, the left-hander’s returns in IPL 2022 (418 runs at an average of 32.15) were far from his fluent self as a mid-tournament slump hit him. Venkatesh Iyer was hit by the second-season syndrome, making just 182 runs at an average of just 16.55. Rishabh Pant didn’t get anything beyond a fifty in his returns of 340 runs at an average of 30.91.

In a batting order where KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda had decent IPL 2022 seasons with the bat, India would be hoping that the swashbuckling southpaws find their groove and deliver the goods against South Africa.