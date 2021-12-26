Centurion: India skipper Virat Kohli made a brave call to bat first on a greenish surface which is expected to get quicker as the game progresses. However, there is another brave call which is being discussed extensively on social media – the inclusion of Ajinkya Rahane in place of Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Today Live Match Latest Day 1 Updates: Mayank Agarwal Hits Fifty to Lead India's Strong Start vs South Africa; Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant Included in Playing 11

Hard for Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer but Virat made a good decision by backing experienced Ajinkya Rahane. Ajinkya has a good record in SENA countries. Shardul will provide batting depth.#AjinkyaRahane #ShreyasIyer #INDvsSA — The Critical (@thenileshkolage) December 26, 2021

Bold decision to back Ajinkya Rahane ahead of Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer? Time will tell. At the moment, it seems it is a conservative line of thinking. — G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) December 26, 2021

HATE IT MAN. HATE IT. Yes I know Rahane has done well in SA before but he can’t be in the team for that lone reason. Vihari, who played a million balls & match saving knocks in India A series have been left out JUST LIKE THAT. #SAvIND — Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) December 26, 2021

Its extremely hard on Vihari, but the reasoning behind the selection of Rahane in simple. He averages 54 in SA with 4 47+ scores in 6 inn. So, one last dance kuduthurkanga. Also, it’s unfair to put it fully on Kohli too. It’s clear now Dravid has a strong say in team selections. https://t.co/fR5HKL2a6s — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 26, 2021

Agarwal carried his good from the home series against New Zealand to SuperSport Park while Rahul stuck to the approach that brought him a lot of success in England earlier this year when he opened the batting alongside the now injured Rohit Sharma. Rahul was more watchful to start with, showing absolute clarity in leaving the ball while Agarwal was quick to cash in on freebies offered by the opposition pacers.

Agarwal drove Lungi Ngidi through point for the first four of the innings. Rahul, who took 21 balls to get off the mark, played an exquisite straight drive off Kagiso Rabada to get going. Both Rahul (43) and Agarwal (56), who are close friends and play for the same domestic team, left the ball well against a pace attack which did not bowl well enough in favourable conditions.

Inputs from PTI