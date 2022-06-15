Vizag: With backs to the wall, Rishabh Pant and Co came up with the goods on Tuesday as they beat South Africa by 48 runs to keep the series alive. Hardik Pandya, who came into bat at No 5, hit a 21-ball 31. During his knock, he got a respite when he was dropped by David Miller. Apart from that he hot two streaky boundaries during his 21-ball stay as well.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Rishabh Pant; Gives Suggestion to Out-of-Form India Captain

Following his innings, former India cricketer Amit Mishra came up with a hilarious tweet to describe Hardik's cameo. Mishra reckoned Hardik was so 'lucky' that he could fly a plane fly a low-on-fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination.

Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA pic.twitter.com/leuUDMI8GM — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) and Harshal Patel (4/25) led the way with the ball after sizzling half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54) powered India to 179 for five.

The bowlers came good after opener Gaikwad turned things around with a scintillating knock and Ishan scored his second fifty of the series.

Under the scanner for his patchy form of late, Gaikwad hit two maximums and seven fours in his 35-ball knock, and Ishan too scored his runs in 35 balls after being asked to take first strike.