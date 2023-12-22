Home

Sports

Arshdeep Singh CREDITS IPL After Bagging Player of The Series

Arshdeep Singh CREDITS IPL After Bagging Player of The Series

Ind vs SA: Arshdeep was in good rhythm throughout the three matches where he picked up a total of 10 wickets and was deservingly awarded the player of the series.

Arshdeep Singh picks four wickets against South Africa in the third ODI.

Paarl: Arshdeep Singh was at his best with the ball on Thursday against South Africa at the Boland Park in the third and final ODI. The left-arm pacer picked up four wickets to help India beat South Africa by 78 runs and clinch the series 2-1. Arshdeep returned with figures of four for 30 in nine overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of both the openers of South Africa and then got a couple of tailenders in the backend of the innings. Arshdeep was in good rhythm throughout the three matches where he picked up a total of 10 wickets and was deservingly awarded the player of the series.

Trending Now

At the presentation, Arshdeep credited the IPL for his rapid growth in the game and claimed that there is not much gap between the cash-rich league and international cricket.

You may like to read

“There was always something in the wicket throughout the day. Sometimes it was gripping and stopping. The plan was simple, it was to bowl wicket-to-wicket and get LBWs and bowleds. IPL has been a very good platform for us youngsters, there isn’t a big gap between IPL and international cricket. You understand the mindset of international cricketers and it helps. We are all loving the chances we got. We’d love to give our all in the future as well and do well,” Arshdeep said.

The two teams will now play the Boxing Day Test on December 26. It is a two-match Test series and a number of senior Indian cricketers would be back. For starters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would return.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.