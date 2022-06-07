Delhi: Umran Malik got an extended net session in Delhi ahead of the South Africa series, but it was Arshdeep Singh who impressed during the team’s first net session. The Punjab Kings bowler looking to make his national debut was aiming to hone his yorker skills. While both Umran and Arshdeep may have to wait for their debuts, surely the bench strength looks strong.Also Read - IND vs SA: David Miller Reveals How He Handles Pressure, Says Understand My Game Lot Better

Arshdeep bowled a short period before going through a session with bowling instructor Mhambrey, during which he was seen practising blockhole deliveries.

For the middle stump yorker, Mhambrey kept a baseball mitt (gloves) on the front crease, exactly on the middle stump line, and an energy drink bottle around the tramline for the wide yorker.

As part of the match simulation, Arshdeep was intended to hit the two ‘props.’

“Theek hai? (alright),” he would ask Mhambrey who would tell him to focus more on line than length.

Arshdeep Singh’s special yorker simulation training under bowling coach Paras Mhambrey’s guidance ahead of South Africa series pic.twitter.com/ChvHH2pxyU — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) June 6, 2022

The session ended with Kuldeep Yadav getting some batting practice along with Bhuvneshwar and Mhambrey working with Arshdeep on his yorkers from round the wicket angle, saying ‘quicker through the air’ in between to the left-arm pacer.

