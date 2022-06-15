Vizag: Yuzvendra Chahal was back to doing what he does best – that is pick wickets. Needing a win to keep the series alive, India did just that as they beat South Africa by 48 runs in the 3rd T20I at Vizag on Tuesday. Chahal was the star of the show as he picked up three crucial wickets and conceded merely 20 runs in his four overs.Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS What he Did Differently in 3rd T20I

Following the win, former India cricketer Ashish Nehra hailed the leg-spinner and claimed that the aggressive Chahal was on display.

"The aggressive Chahal was on show today, the one we know. He varied his length and pace very well today. After the last match, Chahal must have thought that he was a little defensive," Nehra told Cricbuzz.

He added: “Chahal had completely trapped the batters with his flight. He completely took the middle order apart by himself and by the time he was done with his first three overs, the match was well out of South Africa’s grasp.”

Nehra also claimed that India and Chahal ticked most boxes. He added further: “Chahal and India ticked most of the boxes, especially in the second innings. So, they will definitely take confidence from this match. While we all know what Chahal is capable of, the fact is he missed the squad for the World Cup last time.”

While the series stands at 2-1 in favour of South Africa, both teams travel to Rajkot where the hosts need a win to take the series into the decider.