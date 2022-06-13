Cuttack: It was another day to forget for India and captain Rishabh Pant. South Africa beat India by four wickets in the second T20I at Cuttack on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match series. Following the loss, captain Rishabh Pant is facing much flak for his captaincy. Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra questioned Pant’s decision of not giving Axar Patel an over while Heinrich Klaasen was going great guns.Also Read - Zaheer Khan Points What Head Coach Rahul Dravid Needs to Address After Back-to-Back Losses

Nehra told on Cricbuzz: "Changes to the playing XI, depends on the conditions in Vizag. Rishabh Pant also needs to take a look, he held back Axar Patel for so long. There were two right-hand batters at that time. I don't see any reason why Axar Patel was not given an over at that time."

Axar bowled merely one over and was taken off for conceding 19 runs. Klaasen hit two fours and a six against Axar in the 11th over.

Meanwhile, on a two-paced track where most of the batters struggled, Klaasen made it look ridiculously easy as he smashed seven fours and five towering sixes in his 46-ball knock to help his team knock off a target of 149 with 10 balls to spare.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who was included into the side as a forced change for injured Quinton de Kock, completed his fourth T20I fifty in 32 balls before he smashed three sixes off Yuzvendra Chahal to virtually seal the chase.

Looking to finish it off with a six, he fell victim to Harshal Patel and in the very next over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Wayne Parnell to finish with a superb 4-0-13-4.