Ahmedabad: In what would come as a massive relief for Indian players, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that starting from the India-South Africa series – there would be no bio-bubbles for players. Shah said that there would be a mandatory Covid test for players, but they do not have to be in a bubble for the course of the series.

"If I am not wrong the bio-bubble for IPL 2022 was the last. For Ind-SA series onwards, players would be tested (for Covid), but will not be any bio-bubble," Shah told The Times of India.

Since Covid, players have been forced to stay in bio-bubbles for safety reasons. But that has not helped a few players who have mentally suffered from being in a bio-bubble. Big players also pulled out of competitions and tours because of bio-bubbles. In all likelihood, that is going to change.

“Yes, it is tough for players. However, they have a family-like atmosphere inside the hotel bio-bubble. In case of IPL, we had hotels dedicated for each team. The while tournament was held at one place. All the teams had their lounges, recreational centres. So, they also enjoyed it,” he added further.