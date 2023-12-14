Home

IND vs SA: Big Blow For India; Mohammed Shami Likely To Miss Test Series Due To Ankle Injury

The right-arm quick bowler is currently suffering from an ankle injury and is likely to get fit on time for the India-South Africa test series.

New Delhi: Indian veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is set to be ruled out of the upcoming two-match test series between India and South Africa, which is going to start on December 26th in Centurion. The right-arm quick bowler is currently suffering from an ankle injury and is likely to get fit on time.

According to a report by PTI, the Indian speedster had developed an ankle condition, but it remains unclear regarding the details of the injury or how it had developed. However, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t given any official statement on Shami’s injury yet.

As reported by Cricbuzz, the veteran pacer is yet to recover from the injury he sustained during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. His injury could be the main reason he might miss the upcoming series against the Rainbow Nation.

In the report, it is also mentioned that Shami won’t travel with the Indian contingent along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, and Harshit Rana, who will fly to South Africa via Dubai on Friday.

Mohammed Shami doubtful for the South Africa Test series due to ankle injury. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/WzHXRywN8m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 14, 2023

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami (subject to fitness), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

