ICC World Cup 2019: With three days to go for Team India’s World Cup 2019 opener, the Virat Kohli-led side is leaving no stone unturned. The batsmen were seen getting a hit in the nets against a bowler who has identical bowling action to South African pacer Dale Steyn. Steyn has not featured in the first couple of games against England and Bangladesh but is expected to feature against the Men in Blue. Hence, Team India is getting a good feel of what can be expected by playing the net bowler. In the exclusive video, you can see the bowler in his run-up. He runs in briskly like the South African legend and then he releases the ball just like Steyn would do.

Here is the exclusive video:

Meanwhile, the war of words has already begun as premier South African pacer Kagiso Rabada called India skipper Virat Kohli’s aggression as ‘immature behaviour’. Things seem to have spiced up and it is expected to be a cracker of a game.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada was quoted by ESPNCricinfo. The Kohli vs Rabada face-off could be a mouthwatering clash.

Earlier in the day, there were rumours about an injury picked up by Virat Kohli. But a Team India source has confirmed that there is nothing to worry about and that he would feature on June 5.