Delhi: Rishabh Pant looks to be in ominous touch ahead of the opening T20I against South Africa on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. Pant, who has been made the captain of the side after KL Rahul was ruled out due to an injury, will be a key factor in the game as he would be playing in his home ground. During a power-hitting session ahead of the game, Pant was spotted hammering sixes as the throwdown specialist assisted him. Long on was Pant's preferred hitting zone.

Meanwhile, Pant would achieve an unique captaincy feat during the opening T20I where he would become the second-youngest captain to lead India in T20Is.

With this landmark, he would surpass Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in the elite list. Ex-India cricketer Suresh Raina at the age of 23 years and 198 days was the youngest to lead India in a T20I game. Pant was born in October 1997. Dhoni was 26 when he led India for the first time in T20Is, while Kohli was 28 when he did it.

IND vs SA Probable XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje