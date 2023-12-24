Home

There is rain prediction throughout five-days of the first Test between India and South Africa at Centurion.

Centurion Weather Forecast, Ind vs SA, 1st Test, Day 1

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to take on Temba Bavuma’s South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, starting from December 26. However, bad weather and rain will likely cause a washout in the 1st red-ball clash between the Men in Blue and Proteas.

On December 26, the first day of the Test there is a 75 per cent rain prediction. On Second Day, December 27, there is a 60 per cent rain prediction, On the third day, there is no rain prediction but it will stay cloudy throughout the day and we can also experience some passing showers. On the fourth day, there is again 25 per cent rain prediction and on the final and fifth day, there is a 15 per cent rain chance.

India’s two Tests against South Africa will be played in Centurion from December 26-30 and in Cape Town from January 3-7, 2024. It is India’s second series of the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle, after winning the two-Test series in West Indies in July by 1-0.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1, thus increasing the visitors’ search for a first-ever Test series win in the country.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of India’s upcoming two- match Test series against South Africa because of a finger injury. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is currently in South Africa as part of the India A squad, has been named as Gaikwad’s replacement.

Gaikwad had picked up the injury to his right ring finger while fielding during India’s second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. BCCI said Gaikwad underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. Gaikwad will be reporting to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk)

