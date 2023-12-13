Home

Ind vs SA: Very few in the business can play that shot with such control and precision like Kohli does.

Gqeberha: Former India captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best cover-driver of the cricket ball in the modern era. Very few in the business can play that shot with such control and precision like Kohli does and hence it was rather surprising when former South African pacer Dale Steyn compared Kohli’s cover-drive with Reeza Hendricks during the second T20I on Tuesday.

“We talk about Virat Kohli having the classical beautiful drive, Reeza Hendricks is right up there in playing that shot,” said Steyn on Star Sports. “You saw tonight how well he played. He read the game well, took it on when it needed to be done. It was a superb knock.”

“India were a little unlucky. They found the edge of his bat once or twice at the start. They put in a second slip there, he was quite in position and they went a little wide but he managed to get a couple of sneaky boundaries but that’s cricket. He rode his luck and batted really well at the end of the day,” he added.

