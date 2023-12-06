Home

Deepak Chahar Likely to Miss South Africa Series Due to THIS Reason

Ind vs SA: Chahar, who is also named in the T20 squad for the series against South Africa, is likely to miss the series for the same reason.

Deepak Chahar @Instagram

Mumbai: India all-rounder Deepak Chahar missed the final T20I versus Australia last week and now we come to know that the reason behind it is the fact that his father is unwell. Chahar, who is also named in the T20 squad for the series against South Africa, is likely to miss the series for the same reason. As per a report on Sports Tak, Chahar may not travel with the squad today.

Deepak’s father Lokendra Singh Chahar suffered a brain stroke. Lokendra Singh was attending a wedding function in Aligarh when he suffered the brain stroke and was rushed to the hospital. He is currently in the ICU and in critical condition, according to reports.

The India all-rounder got the news about his father on December 2, and he immediately left for Delhi from where he went by road to reach the Mithraj Hospital in Aligarh where Lokendra Singh is admitted.

India’s T20 squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar

