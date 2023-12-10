Home

Sports

IND vs SA: Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss T20I Series Against South Africa In Durban – Report

IND vs SA: Deepak Chahar Likely To Miss T20I Series Against South Africa In Durban – Report

Deepak Chahar is not in contention to be selected in the playing eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban.

Deepak Chahar (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be facing Aiden Markram’s South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead in Durban, on December 10. All-rounder Deepak Chahar is likely to miss the first T20I and is also doubtful for the remainder of the series that will be played in the shortest format of the game.

Trending Now

The series is crucial for both India and South Africa considering the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024. Both teams need to assemble their best squads for the upcoming mega tournament and missing out on the series can hamper his chances to make it into the World Cup squad.

You may like to read

Deepak Chahar is not in contention to be selected in the playing eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa in Durban as he is yet to join the squad due to personal reasons.

It is understood that Chahar is currently at home as a close family member has not been keeping well and he urgently needed a break from the sport.

Chahar, in fact, missed out on the fifth and final T20 International against Australia in Bengaluru, last Sunday, as he had to rush back home after being intimated about a family member’s illness.

“Deepak hasn’t yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member’s health in coming days,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The BCCI brass understands that Chahar might not be in the best frame of mind till the family member in question fully recovers and hence if he doesn’t wish to join the team now, he would be excused.

The 31-year-old Rajasthan veteran boasts best figures of 6/7 in T20 an International and his prolonged absence due to injury did affect the T20 squad’s balance in the past two years.

However, the other two members of the T20 squad, Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja, who were holidaying abroad after the World Cup final have directly linked up with the squad in Durban and have attended practice sessions

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.