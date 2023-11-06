Top Recommended Stories

  • Did Rohit Sharma ABUSE Ravindra Jadeja Before Taking DRS in Kolkata? Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Did Rohit Sharma ABUSE Ravindra Jadeja Before Taking DRS in Kolkata? Video Goes VIRAL – WATCH

Ind vs SA: Jadeja asked Rohit to go for the DRS after the umpire did not raise his finger. Rohit was seen showing abusive body language to Jadeja before finally taking the DRS.

Updated: November 6, 2023 8:00 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rohit Sharma Hilarious Reaction to Ravindra Jadeja (Image: X Screengrab)

Kolkata: It was a night to remember for the Indian team in Eden Gardens, Kolkata as they thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in a ODI World Cup game. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja stood out with the ball picking up five for for 33 in nine overs to bundle out South Africa for 83 runs. Despite Jadeja’s good show, it seemed India captain Rohit Sharma lost his cool on the all-rounder when Heinrich Klaasen was trapped in front. Jadeja asked Rohit to go for the DRS after the umpire did not raise his finger. Rohit was seen showing abusive body language to Jadeja before finally taking the DRS.

At that moment, Rohit said and it was on stump mic. The Indian captain said Jadeja that this is not the only batter we need the DRS against. Unfortunately, it was the words he used that was not parliamentary.

