The run-up to India's five-match T20I series had TV advertisements highlighting the hosts being on the threshold of achieving a record 13-match winning streak, the most by a team in men's T20I cricket.

But as things stand now, after losing consecutive matches in New Delhi and Cuttack, India are in danger and under the pressure of keeping themselves alive in the series when they face South Africa at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Rishabh Pant & Co, in the absence of many regular players, have struggled to get the wins on their side despite some positives. With just a day's gap between Cuttack and Visakhapatnam T20Is, India doesn't have much time to regroup and aim for a comeback in the series.

TOSS – The South Africa Tour of India 2022 3rdT20I toss between India and South Africa will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – June 14, 7 PM IST



Venue: Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium

IND vs SA My Dream 11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller(C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwaine Pretorius, Hardik Pandya, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Anrich Nortje

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA Squads:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(C) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.