IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa 1st ODI at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 1st ODI: KL Rahul’s Team India is set to compete against Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on December 16. The T20I series between the Indian cricket team and South Africa ended in a 1-1 tie. The last time Proteas and Men in Blue faced each other in the 50-over format was in the ODI World Cup 2023, where India earned an easy win over SA.

IND vs SA ODI Head To Head

India and South Africa have faced each other 91 times in the history of ODIs. In the 91 times, the two sides have faced each other, IND have been victorious 38 times and the SA have won the other 50 games, and three matches ended in no result.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 Team:

Wicket-keepers: KL rahul, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

