Home

Sports

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa 2nd T20I at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa 2nd T20I at St George’s Park, Gqeberha

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Suryakumar Yadav (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India is set to take on Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha, on December 12. The first T20I of the series that was supposed to be played at the Kingsmead, Durbin was called off due to rain. However, the weather forecast predicts that rain can once again play spoilsport in the Gqeberha T20I. The remaining matches of this series are crucial considering the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2024.

Trending Now

IND vs SA T20I Head To Head

India and South Africa have faced each other 25 times in the history of T20 internationals. In the 25 times, the two sides have faced each other, India have been victorious 13 times and the South African team have won the other 10 games with 2 game ending in no result.

You may like to read

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.