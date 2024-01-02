Home

Sports

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd Test: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa Final Test at Newlands, Cape Town

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd Test: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa Final Test at Newlands, Cape Town

Dream11, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa, South Africa, India, SA vs IND, SA vs IND Dream11, SA vs IND Dream11 team, IND vs SA Dream11, IND vs SA Dream11 Team, India vs South Africa Fantasy team

India vs South Africa (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma’s Team India is going to compete against Dean Elgar-led South Africa in the second and final match of the Test series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 3. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant win in the first game and have an opportunity to clean-sweep India. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for the Indian cricket team in order to save the series.

Trending Now

SA vs IND (South Africa vs India), 2nd Test – Match Information

You may like to read

Match: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test

Date: 3rd January, 2024

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

SA vs IND Dream11 Team Today

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kagiso Rababa, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger

SA vs IND Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar(c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.