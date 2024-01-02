By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd Test: Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa Final Test at Newlands, Cape Town
Dream11, Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa, South Africa, India, SA vs IND, SA vs IND Dream11, SA vs IND Dream11 team, IND vs SA Dream11, IND vs SA Dream11 Team, India vs South Africa Fantasy team
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma’s Team India is going to compete against Dean Elgar-led South Africa in the second and final match of the Test series at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, on January 3. The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after a dominant win in the first game and have an opportunity to clean-sweep India. On the other hand, it is a must-win game for the Indian cricket team in order to save the series.
Trending Now
SA vs IND (South Africa vs India), 2nd Test – Match Information
You may like to read
Match: South Africa vs India, 2nd Test
Date: 3rd January, 2024
Time: 01:30 PM IST
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
SA vs IND Dream11 Team Today
Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram
All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Kagiso Rababa, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Nandre Burger
SA vs IND Squads
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar(c), Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Zubayr Hamza, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.