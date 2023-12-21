Home

Sports

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa 3rd ODI at Boland Park, Paarl

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Dream 11 (credit: Twitter)

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd ODI: KL Rahul’s Team India is set to compete against Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Boland Park in Paarl, on December 21. The series is tied at 1-1 and both teams will seal the series by winning the final ODI. The hosts managed to outshine the Indian team in all departments. The Men in Blue would now try to bounce and seal the series with an astonishing win over the Proteas.

Trending Now

IND vs SA ODI Head To Head

India and South Africa have faced each other 93 times in the history of ODIs. In the 93 times, the two sides have faced each other, IND have been victorious 39 times and the SA have won the other 51 games, and three matches ended in no result.

You may like to read

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 Team:

Wicket Keepers – KL Rahul, H Klaasen

Batters – Rassie van der Dussen, R Hendricks, T Verma, Sai Sudharson (vc)

All Rounders – Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers – Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, N Burger

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder

India: KL Rahul (c & wk), Tilak Verma, Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Sai Sudharsan, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Wiaan Mulder, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Kyle Verreynne

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.