IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs and Injury Updates For Today’s India vs South Africa 3rd T20I at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India will compete against Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on December 14. The hosts are currently leading the series 1-0 and on the other hand, it is a must-win game for the Men in Blue side. The visitors would like a much better performance from both their players in this match and end the series 1-1.

IND vs SA T20I Head To Head

India and South Africa have faced each other 26 times in the history of T20 internationals. In the 26 times, the two sides have faced each other, India have been victorious 13 times and the South African team have won the other 11 games with 2 game ending in no result.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi

Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

