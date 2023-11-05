Home

IND Vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, And Injury Updates For Today’s India vs England ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 37 In Kolkata

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SA, India Dream11 Team Player List, South Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

The Indian cricket team at Eden Gardens during their training session on Saturday. (Image: PTI)

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37: Having already secured their places in the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals, both India and South Africa will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5 (Sunday). While India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament with seven wins, South Africa have won six out of their seven matches so far. Semifinal qualification for the Temba Bavuma led-side came on Saturday when Pakistan defeated New Zealand via DLS method. The day is also special for former India captain Virat Kohli who turns 35. Kohli has been in brilliant form in the tournament having scored 354 runs including a century and three fifties. Meanwhile, India will be missing Hardik Pandya for the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs SA Dream11 Team:

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (c), Keshav Maharaj

IND vs SA: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

