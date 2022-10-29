IND vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s India vs South Africa T20 WC Match at Perth Stadium at 1:30 PM IST October 30 Sunday.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: PAK to ROOT For Men in BLUE

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, India and South Africa will square off against each other at Perth Stadium at 4:30 PM IST October 30 Sunday. Also Read - Highlights New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Kiwis Emerge Victorious By 65 Runs

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, IND vs SA Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read - IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview Video: Weather in Perth, Playing 11 & Pitch Report - WATCH

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between India and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST – October 30.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi/Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

IND vs SA Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

IND vs SA Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.