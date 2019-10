IND vs SA 2nd Test Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team India vs South Africa 2019 2nd Test, South Africa tour of India 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match IND vs SA 2nd Test: India will be hoping Rohit Sharma replicates his form in the first Test as an opener as they take on South Africa in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Having won the series opener in Vizag by 203 runs, Virat Kohli and Co. will be keen to extend the lead in a Test series that is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for IND vs SA

My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Aiden Markram, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

The match starts at 9.30 AM IST

IND vs SA Predicted 11

India (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa (Probable XI): Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

SQUADS:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Zubayr Hamza, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Piedt, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, Senuran Muthusamy

Check Dream11 Prediction / India Dream11 Team / South Africa Dream11 Team / IND vs SA Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more