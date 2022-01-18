IND vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions India vs South Africa ODI

India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India vs South Africa 1st ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs SA at Boland Park, Paarl: After losing the Test series by a 2-1 margin, team India will lock horns with South Africa in the three-match ODI series starting on January 19, 2022, at Boland Park in Paarl. The team will be led by stand-in skipper KL Rahul in the series as the newly appointed ODI captain Rohit Sharma is injured and out of action. It will be the first ODI assignment for the men in blue in 2022 as they last played 50-overs format back in July 2021 under Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. Here is the India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SA Probable XIs, India vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs South Africa ODI.Also Read - GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 63 Between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 18 Tuesday

TOSS: India vs South Africa 1st ODI toss between South Africa and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST – January 19. Also Read - DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 62 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 18 Tuesday

Time: 2.00 PM IST. Also Read - What Led to Virat Kohli's Angry Outburst on Stump Mic? We Investigated.

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rassie van der Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav/Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar/Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

IND vs SA Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.