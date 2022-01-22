IND vs SA Dream11 Team Predictions India vs South Africa ODI

India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction India vs South Africa 3rd ODI – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs SA at Newlands, Cape Town: South Africa and India gear up for the third and final ODI on Sunday. The action shifts from Boland Park to the Newlands in Cape Town. India have already lost the series after facing two huge defeats. They will be looking to play for pride and end the dismal tour with some cheer. For SA, the idea will be to clinch the series 3-0. Here is the India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IND vs SA Probable XIs, India vs South Africa ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs South Africa ODI.Also Read - IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar Picks Rishabh Pant as Team India's Finisher

TOSS: India vs South Africa 1st ODI toss between South Africa and India will take place at 1:30 PM IST – January 23. Also Read - IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India Look To Avoid Whitewash Against South Africa

Time: 2.00 PM IST. Also Read - WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction Legends Cricket T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing XIs Match Between World Giants vs India Maharajas at Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 8:00 PM IST January 22

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town.

IND vs SA My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Shardul Thakur, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lungi Ngidi.

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Temba Bavuma.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

IND vs SA Squads

India: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne.