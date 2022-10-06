IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

All the stand-by players for the T20 World Cup, playing in the South Africa ODI series will aim to use the three games to make a case for themselves for the main squad, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan said on Wednesday. With Jasprit Bumrah already ruled out, the series could be a shot-out between Deepak Chahar, who is in the stand-by list and Mohammed Siraj, who could make that list in the event that Mohammed Shami fails to become match-fit before October 15.

"Everyone knows how important the next eight games are for the Proteas in the ODI format. We're trying to maximise the points from all the matches." – Janneman Malan paints the big picture.

TOSS: India vs South Africa 1st ODI match toss will take place at 1.00 PM (IST) – on October 6th Thursday. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Inches Closer to Md. Rizwan For Top Spot After Heroics vs SA

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa’s Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje