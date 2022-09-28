IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

After beating Australia 2-1, Rohit Sharma-led India is ready to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting today (Sept 28) at Trivandrum. The hosts will start as overwhelming favourites after having gotten the better of the Proteas four months back on home soil. SA won the first two and then India fought back to win the next couple of games before clinching the decider.

Here is the India vs South Africa Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs SA Fantasy Cricket Prediction 1st T20I game, IND vs SA Probable XIs India vs South Africa T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – India vs South Africa, Fantasy Playing Tips – India vs South Africa T20.

TOSS: India vs South Africa T20I match toss will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – on September 28 Wednesday.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Green Park, Trivandrum

IND vs SA Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Reeza Hendricks

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Possible XI:

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj