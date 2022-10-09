IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Ranchi: The ODI series between India and South Africa started off with the visitors clinching a win in the first game, thereby taking a 1-0 lead. In the rain-curtailed 40-overs-a-side game, the Proteas middle-order batters showed good composure on the field as they took their side's total to 249 in the first innings against a second-string Indian side. While chasing, India had almost lost all hopes of winning before Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson put up a terrific knock to keep their chances alive. After Iyer's half-century knock, Samson and Deepak Chahar fired and took India close to a win. But the Proteas bowlers held their nerves and saved the team from Samson's blitz to bag a close win. The surface at Ranchi Stadium frequently helps the hitters because bowlers, especially pacers, have a difficult time getting traction here. Of course, as we saw in Lucknow, spinners may have some help as the game develops since the pitch will become a little slower. Instead of opting for a chase, the team that wins the toss may prefer to bat first and set up a strong total to put the opponents under pressure.

TOSS: India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match toss will take place at 1.00 PM (IST) – on October 9th Sunday.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram, Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Captain: David Miller, Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa’s Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.