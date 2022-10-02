IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

The T20I series between India and South Africa started off with the hosts clinching a comprehensive win in the first game, taking a 1-0 lead. After a dominant effort by the bowlers in the first innings, especially Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar, batters KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav led India's chase in the second innings. It has become intense for the Proteas as they now need to win both the remaining games in order to clinch the series. On the other hand, India is just one win away from claiming the series. Thus, the Temba Bavuma-led side would look for a win in the do-or-die second T20I, so as to take the series to the decider game.

TOSS: India vs South Africa T20I match toss will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – on October 2nd Sunday.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli, David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar

India vs South Africa Possible XI:

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristian Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.