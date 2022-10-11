Dream11 Team Prediction

IND vs SA, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1:30 PM IST October 11, Tuesday:Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs SA 3rd ODI, Score: Gill Departs on 49; India on Top

Following the win over South Africa at Ranchi, the confidence and momentum would be with the hosts. Shikhar Dhawan and Co. may not make a change to the playing XI that won the game at Ranchi. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were the stars with the bat for the hosts. Also Read - IND vs SA, 3rd ODI: South Africa Bowled Out For Lowest Total Against India At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

TOSS: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match toss will take place at 1.00 PM (IST) – on October 11th Tuesday. Also Read - LIVE | Delhi Weather Updates, Ind vs SA 3rd ODI: IND Opt to Bowl; Rain Threat LOOMS

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

IND vs SA Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Aiden Markram, Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Captain: David Miller, Vice-Captain: Shardul Thakur.

Predicted Playing XI:

India’s Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

South Africa’s Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.